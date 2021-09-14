Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

