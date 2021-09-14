Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. "

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

