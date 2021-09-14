Zacks Investment Research Lowers SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCWX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SecureWorks by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

