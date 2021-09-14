Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to “Buy”

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across the BSI and BEST segments and geographies contributed to the top line. The segment reported robust demand for the company’s high-performance scientific instruments, life science and diagnostic solutions driven by a solid end-market recovery. Strong revenue and volume growth in the quarter substantially drove year-over-year gross and operating margins despite increase in R&D and marketing and sales investments in Project Accelerate 2.0. Raised 2021 financial outlook is another upside. Strong solvency is an added plus. Bruker has outperformed its industry over the past year. Yet, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on the company’s bottom line, Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

Get Bruker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Bruker stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. 2,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,579. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bruker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bruker by 210.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.