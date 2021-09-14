Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,659.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.63 or 0.07211029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.20 or 0.00388341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.01368737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00573264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00537999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00338015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

