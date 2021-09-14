Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.