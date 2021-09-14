Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

ZBRA opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.