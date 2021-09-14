Zerogoki USD Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $91,099.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

ZUSD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

