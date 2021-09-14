Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 527,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 1.28.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

