Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Truist Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $225.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

