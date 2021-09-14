Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $325.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $267.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

