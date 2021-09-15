$0.02 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

