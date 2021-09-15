$0.06 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sohu.com.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $844.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

