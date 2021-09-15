-$0.07 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $547.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

