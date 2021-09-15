-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,330 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $64.70. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

