$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.90 and a beta of 3.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

