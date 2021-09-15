-$0.24 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 319,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.