$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.54. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

DAL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 154,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,085. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

