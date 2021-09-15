-$0.36 EPS Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,626. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.21. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

