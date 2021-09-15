$0.41 EPS Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $990.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

