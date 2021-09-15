-$0.42 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.27). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 15,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,457 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after buying an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

