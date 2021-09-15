$0.48 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. 80,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,377. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.