$0.48 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. 80,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,377. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.