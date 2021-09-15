-$0.59 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.52). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,520. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.