-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.