-$1.02 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.12). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

