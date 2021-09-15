-$1.02 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.12). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.