$1.05 EPS Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.01. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 108,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 2,122,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,064. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

