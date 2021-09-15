$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.64. 578,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.91. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

