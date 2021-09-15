$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AME traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,979. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.