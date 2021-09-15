$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

RL stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.72. 509,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $73,427,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $56,809,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

