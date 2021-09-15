$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $100.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.36 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $47.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $393.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

