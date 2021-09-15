10,056 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

