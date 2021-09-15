1,126 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

TSCO stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $207.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

