$12.56 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $12.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 billion and the lowest is $12.30 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $50.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.80 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 5,258,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

