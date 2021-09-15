14,906 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

