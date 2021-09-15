1,597 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.39.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

