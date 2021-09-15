1,789 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

