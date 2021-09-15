$182.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $184.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $151.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 11,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,894. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.