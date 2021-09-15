1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:SPA opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Monday. 1Spatial has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

