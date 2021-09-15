1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:SPA opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Monday. 1Spatial has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36.
About 1Spatial
