$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,804. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

