$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.22. 1,002,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,541,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.29. The stock has a market cap of $427.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

