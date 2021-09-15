$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.22. 1,002,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,541,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.29. The stock has a market cap of $427.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.