$2.28 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $2.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 367,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,971. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,556,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

