$263.04 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $263.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.76 million and the lowest is $261.38 million. Yelp posted sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 17,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,359. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

