27,647 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 551,824 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.