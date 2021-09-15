$282.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $282.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.04 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $450,003. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

