$282.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $282.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.04 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $450,003. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.