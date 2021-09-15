283 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

GLTR stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $89.27 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23.

