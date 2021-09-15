$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $29.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million.

GNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 12,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,689. The stock has a market cap of $406.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

