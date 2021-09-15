306,894 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,439,000. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.29% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,193,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of FND traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.29. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,332. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,127,522. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.