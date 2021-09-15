$31.97 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

