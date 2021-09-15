3,600 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

