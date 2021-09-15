3,804 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by South State Corp

South State Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.